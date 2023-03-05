Top 50 Sample Packs for Music Producers in 2023

Sample packs form a very integral part of the modern-day music production process. The sounds you scroll through in your sample library heavily influence how your song will shape. Sounds also inspire you and have the potential to spark creative musical ideas in your mind. No matter what the genre might be, there are plenty of sample packs available. Some producers even use sample packs outside of their genre to get inspiration and build their unique sound. Nowadays, you can also get sample packs from professionals such as Ben Böhmer, KSHMR, etc. as well who are currently industry leaders in their specific genre. Understanding the burden of scrolling through endless websites to find the right sample pack, we have built a list of the 50 Best Sample Packs in 2023.

The Essential Bundle – Ghosthack [Best Sample Packs collection]

This complete bundle holds on to 9 different libraries suitable for every genre within electronic music. It’s a great addition to your library whether you’re a professional artist or a beginner. More than 2,300 different samples are included, 100% royalty-free. This bundle is available for €24.00. Definitely our top pick for best self-sufficient sample packs in 2022 for music producers.

Ben Böhmer Style – Melodic Deep Sound Pack – PML

Ben Böhmer has created his legacy in the music community becoming one of the most sought-after artists of this generation. This Melodic Deep Sound Pack by Production Music Live will give you access to his sound and style. The pack includes full projects, a complete sample pack, and tutorials made by Ben Böhmer himself which makes the sample pack so good and interesting. Dive into his sound and learn from the pro.

Sounds of KSHMR vol.4 by Dharma Studios- SPLICE [Best artist-curated sample pack]

The latest edition of a wildly popular series, Sounds of KSHMR vol.4 comes loaded with 765 top-tier samples and presets. It’s a varied and essential pack made by some of the best musicians and sound designers around, with something for everyone and every genre.

PML Samples Bundle – Production Music Live

Production Music Live has a variety of products including tutorials, videos, and sample packs. This bundle here gives you access to every sample pack made by the brand. It includes sample packs from their artist series, acoustic sample packs, Serum presets, and drums sample packs made for every genre. If you want to have access to a huge library and are interested in some great samples this is something for you.

Deep Premium Vol.6 – Drum Sample Pack – Production Music Live

Deep Premium Vol.6 Drum sample pack by Production Music Live is a great prospect for every producer’s library. It gives you access to over 750+ samples including 125 Kicks, 70 claps, 100 percussive elements FX sound, and MIDI files. And as a bonus, you will get 909 and 808 Samples and more to create some truly amazing drum loops.

Riemann Dub Techno Chords 3 by RIEMANN KOLLEKTION – Samplesound [Best underground sample pack]

Dub Techno Chords 3 is inspired by the sounds of Innervisions, Keinemusic, and DJ Dixon. Drag and drop from a wide collection of synth loops, kick drum loops, spheric vocal loops, acid loops, and African percussion loops straight into any DAW and control them through any software/hardware sampler. This sample pack is suitable for both techno and tech-house and comes at a price of £25.95.

Waverunner Bundle – starting from $11.99 [special deal]

r-loops is a sample pack marketplace and have now completed 10 years in this industry. To celebrate this massive occasion they have launched major discounts on their sample packs and products. This Bundle features up to 40 sample packs(starter, loaded and ultimate bundle) containing construction kits, loops & MIDI inspired by the sounds of Metro Boomin, Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD, and more. Getting all these sample packs starting as low as $11.99 which is a massive steal and only a limited-time deal. Definitely one of the best trap sample packs at the moment.

Tesseract 2 – Hybrid Scoring Tools – Ghosthack [Best cinematic sample packs]

Tesseract 2 contains 27.9GB of hybrid scoring tools including 50 song kits. Create your next cinematic piece of music with the 3,162 included samples. Expect MIDI files, stems, and vocal samples ranging from single sounds to full pieces of music. Hybrid Scoring Tools is available for €99.95

Acoustic Melodic House Themes – Production Music Live

Melodic House is currently one of the most popular genres. Production Music Live created Acoustic Melodic House Themes in collaboration with Orchestral Tools and has achieved to create 550+ themes that will work great in your productions. These themes have the potential to make your music more interesting and distinctively unique. Definitely one of the best sample packs on the list.

Stil vor Talent x PML Artist Pack Vol. 2 – Pølaroit – PML

Speaking about sample packs with tutorials and full projects, the popular melodic techno label Stil Vor Talent also has one on PML. It contains a variation of 4 FX Racks, 300+ Samples, a piano chord progression generator for more diversity, 4 Ableton instruments, and a 30 minutes tutorial. Another top high-quality sample pack to boost your music.

Melodic Techno Accelerator – Bundle – PML

Melodic Techno is currently one of the top genres in the realm of electronic music. This bundle draws inspiration from artists like Artbat, Jonas Saalbach, etc., and labels such as Cercle, Afterlife, and many more. This pack also includes a tutorial by Jonas Saalbach, 2 start-to-finish courses, over 1650 Samples, 320 presets, and over 110+ MIDI files. All in all, it’s all you need to make a staggering Melodic Techno song.

Serum Presets Bundle – PML [Best Xfer Serum preset sample packs]

Xfer Serum is probably one of the most used synth VST at the moment. This bundle contains more than 900+ presets for Serum divided among 12 different PML Packs. You’ll find high-quality presets for Basses, Leads, Pads, Arps, Plucks, Effects, Atmosphere and more. On top of all this, 300+ MIDI Files Made with the Serum Presets are also included. One of the best sample packs in 2022 when it comes to Serum presets.

Keys and Strings Volume 2 – Ghosthack [Best Instrument sample packs]

A collection of 420 live orchestral sounds are included in this 1.23GB-sized sample pack. Add imperfection, warmth, depth, and instant emotion to your productions while scrolling through numerous piano samples, string samples, and full ensemble loops. This second volume is available for €29.95.

Lo-Fi Deep House – House – Samplesound

Lo-Fi Deep House sample pack is stacked with Atmosphere Loops, Drum Samples, Kicks, Lead One Shot, Melodic Loops, Efx Loops, and more. The pack takes you through a journey of deep sounds that were recorded with a specific recording process such as a degraded audio signal or fluctuations in tape speed mixed with a house music touch for a warmer vision of music.

Slap & Deep House MegaPack Vol.1

Slap & Deep House MegaPack is an endless source of inspiration if you are a Slap or Deep house music producer. Inspired by sounds of Imanbek, David Guetta, Sevenn, Alok, Tiesto among many others, this pack contains everything you’ll need to make a House banger. Included within are House drum one shots & loops, Guitars, MIDI, Bass loops, FX, Acapellas & much more. Priced at just $37.00 this sample pack is a steal. The 2.16 GB mega packs is a collection of 10 small packs! You can also check out the demo of the pack here.

Trademark Series – Shadow Child by Toolroom Academy – SPLICE

Part of a collection of packs made in conjunction with big-name producers, Trademark Series- Shadow Child profiles the veteran British artist and his signature sound. Heavily analog-flavored yet still diverse and dynamic, this pack is worth checking out for anyone who wants quality house samples.

Nu Disco Essentials – Ghosthack

Be ready to add that funky, groovy vibe to your tracks while using this disco sample pack. Included within are a total of 772 files divided into bass shots, cymbals, kicks, snares, sound fx, vocals, drum fills, construction kits, and serum presets. Nu Disco Essentials is available for €24.14

Spinnin’ Sounds – Future Rave – SPLICE [Trending!]

Future rave is the genre on the tip of everyone’s tongues right now, and this comprehensive and typically well-crafted pack from Spinnin’ is the perfect way to kickstart your foray into the most exciting new style in dance music.

Pop Bundle 2022 by Audentity – ADSR

Audentity is a high-quality provider of Sample Pack and they prove it with the Pop Bundle 2022. It is made for many diverse Pop genres and each sound is processed in the best way possible, With over 800 samples and sounds, 11 complete vocals, 100+ MIDIs, and 30 vocal chops this pack has everything you need to make a great Pop song and enhance your productions.

Ultimate Vocal Bundle – Ghosthack [Best Vocal Sample Packs]

In this sample pack, you’ll find over 900 vocal samples including ad-libs, acapellas, phrases, etc. All of these samples are coming from 3 different vocal sample packs: Ultimate Acapella Collection, Ultimate Summer Vocals, and Ultimate Summer Vocals Vol. 2. One of the best vocal sample packs out there. It’s available for a price of €12.95.

CHRYSALIS – MELODIC TECHNO – Zenheiser

More than 4GB of melodic techno content is compiled into this sample pack. A total of 630 samples are tempo & key labeled as 24-bit WAV files. Expect drum hits ranging from cymbals to kicks, loops ranging from full mixes to MIDI, and one-shots ranging from synths to FX. Chrysalis is available for a price of $60.

Artist Kicks by Bound to Divide – Production Music Live

Artists Kicks by Bound to Divide is a great tool to make sure you have the right kick sample for your track. Finding an appropriate kick for your track can be quite a struggle sometimes and this sample pack is here to ease your struggle. Inspired from a variety of different artists & genres, the pack contains a total of 15 kicks.

Verified Beats by Origin Sound – SPLICE

Unabashedly raw and gritty, this pack from Origin Sound contains loads of thumping drums and menacingly catchy loops. Everything a trap producer needs to make booming and memorable beats is right here.

Soulful Cuts by Origin Sound – SPLICE

As groovy and smooth as the name suggests, Soulful Cuts from Origin Sound brings perfectly chill RnB vibes to Splice. Plenty of tasty piano and guitar loops make this pack ideal for cutting and slicing.

Ultimate Trap & Hip Hop bundle – Ghosthack

Create instant Hip-Hop and Trap beats like Travis Scott, Drake, and A$AP Rocky with the help of the construction kits included within the bundle. A total of 1,250 files can be found inside including 50 construction kits, 457 one-shots, 410 loops, and 333 MIDI files. Purchase this sample pack for a price of €36.24.

Onii-Chan Kawaii by Digital Felicity – ADSR [Best Future Bass sample pack]

Onii-Chan Kawaii is a full-on Future Bass Pack with a great number of Samples and Presets to work with. Digital Felicity includes 60 Serum Presets to play around with and they have the perfect balance between the cute Kawaii Future Bass sound and some heavy Dubstep. In addition, 20 Vocal Shots got added as well as 1 complete Future Bass construction kit.

Pop 2022 by Function Loops – SPLICE

Pop 2022 delivers exactly what it promises, with percussion, fx, guitar, keys, and bass that encapsulate the state of pop music right now. Based on the sound and feel of some of the world’s biggest acts right now, this pack from Function Loops could very well help you join the pop elite at the top of the charts.

Pop Vocals & FX 2 by Audentity Records – Splice

Pop Vocals & FX was so good that it needed to be followed up, and the sequel from Audentity Records is more than worthy of its predecessor. Over 200 pop vocal samples with everything from acapella to vocal fx.

Dub & Reggae Keys – Loopmasters

700 MB of electronic and organic sounds inspired by the unmistakable, world-famous sounds of Jamaican music. Hundreds of upbeat loops just waiting to be chopped up.

Ultimate Ambient Bundle – Ghosthack

The Ultimate Ambient bundle holds on to a wide range of electronic and ambient soundscape samples. The samples draw inspiration from ambient music and also from music for movies and computer games. Included within are chilling plucks, acoustic and electric guitars, evolving pads, lush keys, nice organs, smooth basslines, lush drums, outstanding percussions, and much more. The Ultimate Ambienct sample pack bundle is available for €14.95.

Sauce – Modern Trap by Osaka Sound – Samplesound

Sauce – Modern Trap is specially curated for Drill, Hip-Hop, and Trap producers. Dive into a collection of 39 obscure and energetic piano loops. A variety of vibes will spark your creativity as a beat-maker. This sample pack comes at a price of £9.95.

VIBES for Cthulhu by Echo Sound Works- ADSR

Echo Sound works are no stranger in the sample pack community and with VIBES they have created a masterpiece. The sample pack is made for Cthulhu and contains 2000 chords, 250 MIDI files, 95 Cthulhu presets, 85 Serum presets 3 construction kits, and 5 amazing tutorial videos, on how to use the presets.

Pastel Dreams: Ambient Trap Kits – Loopmasters

20 huge future trap construction kits inspired by big-name acts like Flume, Alex Lustig, and Shallou. A chilled-out blend of hard trap beats and floaty, atmospheric pads and effects, Pastel Dreams is ideal for the producer who wants to make vibey, spaced-out trap.

Syd: Heartfelt Sample Pack– SPLICE

Known for being part of influential collective Odd Future and as the bandleader for the acclaimed group The Internet, multi-talented artist Syd lends her name to a pack that oozes her trademark cool, unconventional style. A bit lo-fi, a bit offbeat, but very, very compelling.

Lust: Modern Pop Kits – Loopmasters

Inspired by some of the biggest chart-toppers of the 21st century (The Weeknd, Maroon 5, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigio, etc), Lust: Modern Pop Kits from Big Fish Audio is a giant pack bursting with pop power. Using real guitars, pedals, and mics ready to be mixed and matched, this pack only needs your creativity to be complete.

Nu Disco Future Anthems Vol.3 – ADSR

Nu-Disco has been rising exponentially in popularity over the past few years. Future Anthems Vol. 3 includes ultra funky guitars, uplifting piano motifs, vintage electric keys, luscious analog synths & future funk bass licks. A total of 281 files are included within the pack. One of the top Nu Disco sample packs in 2022.

Colors 3 by Aquila Beats – ADSR

Aquila Beats released Colors 3 and is set to give you an instant boost in your trap and hip-hop productions. They have recorded live guitars to enhance your music with more natural-sounding samples. The pack includes more than 80 WAV files and 61 MIDI files which are all key-labeled.

Regal Loops Hip Hop Patriot by Regal Loops – ADSR

Regal Loops Hip Hop Patriot by Regal Loops is a great pack to start a heavy Hip-hop production with. This total bundle is one of the biggest sample packs we have on this list and it contains over 2279 samples and a set of 75 construction kits to provide you with endless inspiration and ideas in the studio. Apart from the construction kits, you can also work with the 10 included MIDI files to create your chord progressions and melodies.

PLATINUM– Samplesound

PLATINUM by Samplesound provides you with some amazing Trap Loops. The pack includes 52 WAV files, all key and BPM labeled. It’s a great pack for producers who want to work quickly and want to work with great and professional-sounding sounds. You’ll find hi-hat, crash, snare, clap & 808 samples within the pack. This library was inspired by top musicians, including J.COLE. DR DRE etc.

Soul Shake House – Loopmasters

Summer-y and absolutely oozing with soul, Loopmasters original Soul Shake House gives you over 600 MB of essential house grooves and sounds in an extremely affordable and multi-format pack.

Eminence – Melodic House & Techno by Monstercat – Loopmasters

239 MB of modern melodic/progressive house and techno one-shots and loops designed by Dillon Wong of Canadian DJ/producer duo Eminence. High-quality, professional sounds that provide a delicate harmony between atmospheric and introspective.

SAMINA by Loop Nation – Samplesound

A total of 5 construction kits and 63 WAV loops are included, suitable for Afro House and Reggaeton. Expect drums, synths, and instruments inspired by artists such as Yemi Alade, D Banj, and Wizkid. SAMINA is available for £12.00.

F9 TRAX: Electric Disco – F9 Audio

Electric Disco can be picked as 5 complete DAW projects or as WAV samples. A range of patches, instruments and pre-processed samples are included. Expect piano patches, live disco claps, drums, disco basses, and much more. This ultimate package comes at a price of £34.95.

IMPACT exclusive S1 Sample Pack – Prod Secrets

IMPACT is a sample pack curated by the 3x Grammy-award-winning producer S1. A total of 1.1GB of samples including kickdrums, 808s, drum loops, melodies, percussions, etc. are included. Expect high-quality samples relatable to the samples he uses while working with Drake, Kanye West, and Eminem. This sample pack is currently available for free so make sure you don’t miss out on this one.

Matty Beats: Midnight Memoirs 1 – BandLab

This collection covers a wide range of samples used in pop, electronic and trap music. Midnight Memoirs 1 offers 83 loops including guitars, snares, FX, basses, woodwinds, synths, cymbals, kicks, hi-hats, fills, percussions, and voices. Try 3 samples now, then sign up for the whole pack.

Glitch Sample Pack – Overload

Destroyed, recovered, broken down, and restored is what Overload did with the samples while creating this sample pack. All of the glitches within this pack are obscure and refreshing. All samples are very unique and not something you would usually find in modern-day sample packs. Included within are 55 long samples and 45 one-shot samples. This sample pack is available for free download.

Soul Samples – Producersources

Artist and DJ/Producer 2Deep compiled his favorite samples and created this Soul Samples pack. Expect vintage soul music while scrolling through the 85+ loops and more than 25 stems. 2Deep worked alongside artists such as 50 Cent, Rick Ross, and Fetty Wap so it’s guaranteed that you’ll get your hands on high-class samples. Soul Samples is available for a price of $14.99.

EDM Avenger – W.A. Production

EDM Avenger is a compilation of a total of 10 sample packs zipped into 1 megapack. A total of 1276 loops, 1026 one-shots, 126 MIDI files, 16 construction kits, 192 Serum presets, and 132 Sylenth1 presets are included. This sample pack is specially focused on Hardstyle. Currently, this pack is available at a discounted price of $20 (from $203).

2022 VOCAL MEGA BOX – W.A. Production

W.A. Production gathered professional vocalists all around the world in order to provide you with high-quality vocal samples. Expect vocal construction kits, loops, phrases, shots, cut loops, robotic vocals, and even drums, melodies, and presets. This megapack is available for $180.

What About Musical Tech House – W.A. Production

Enlarge your library with drums, pads, basses, synths, FX, and leads suitable for House and Tech House. Dominate the dance floor just like Carl Cox, Fisher, and Maceo Plex once using the included presets, loops, and MIDI files. Musical Tech House is available for $24.90.

Dramatic Orchestra Toolkit 2 – W.A. Production

This second toolkit holds on to a range of instruments that will add drama to your productions. Big drums, tension strings, airy tonal loops, hard impacts, and spectacle melody lines are included within the pack. All samples are 100% royalty-free and will take the listener on a musical trip. Toolkit 2 is coming at a price of $12.50.

That’s all for our list of best sample packs for music producers in 2022. Hope you found the appropriate sample pack from our list. Stay tuned for more such round-ups!

