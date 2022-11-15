Best Black Friday deals for Melodic Techno music producers in 2022

By Hemant Khatri 930

Techno over the years has massively evolved and opened up into so many different subgenres. To ensure that you are in match with the evolving sound you need to have the best and latest tools in your arsenal. Black Friday counts as a very important day for music producers as all the music production softwares, toolkits & sample packs are available at a much discounted price. Shortlisting from a large number of ongoing sales, we have prepared a special list including the Best Black Friday deals for all the house music producers. Down below you’ll find some of the best plugins & sample packs.

Black Friday Sample Pack Deals for House Music Producers

1. Production Music Live: Everything Bundle

No, really- Everything. Over 120 Ableton files, 11000 samples, 3500 synth presets, 1500 MIDI files, and lifetime access to over 35 online courses. At savings of around €4,000, it’s a must-buy for PML fans.

grab the deal

2. Jimi Jules Sample Pack

300+ samples including loops and one shots prepared by the legendary Jimi Jules. Jimi Jules offers a complete perspective shift by focusing on the creative process and his workflow of carving ideas out of what appears to be a chaotic musical mess at first.

grab the deal

3. Production Music Live- Nils Hoffmann Production Pack: Melodic Techno

An official collaboration with the German DJ, this PML pack contains 2 Ableton templates, a sample pack of 120 loops and one-shots, and 60 DIVA presets. On sale for €37, down from €57.

grab the deal

4. Phantom Sounds – Oxygen – Melodic Techno Pack



‘Oxygen – Melodic Techno’ is an impressive collection of deep basslines, rich melodic progressions, futuristic synths, and one-of-a-kind Serum presets. It contains everything you’ll ever need to create the next melodic techno banger, with over 350 MB of loops, samples, drum and fx samples, vocals, and presets.

grab the deal

5. WA Production- Techno Stamina sample pack

An astounding 60% off on 98 melody loops(+MIDI), 50 Synth Shots, 50 Serum Presets, 100+ drums, 20+ Fx and more. It can be yours for only $11.96.

grab the deal

6. Techno Extract



50 Presets for Spire inspired by the sounds of Ibiza’s super-clubs. 50 Synth & Bass one shots, 30 Drums loops and so much more for only $7.96.

grab the deal

Black Friday Plugin Deals for Melodic Techno Music Producers 2022

1. Fabfilter Black Friday Sale

Fabfilter needs no introduction as their products are well recognized among modern-day music producers. All bundles and plugins will be available for 25% off this black Friday. The deal is yet to go live so make sure to grab the deal when it does.

grab the deal

2. Soundtoys Black Friday Sale

Savings of up to 73% off of any kind of plugin you might need (echoes, saturators, stereo width units, etc.) as well as excellent deals on the Vocal Supreme and Volume 5 plugin bundles. The deal goes live starting 17 November.

Grab the deal

3. Arturia Pigments Black Friday Sale

Legendary French software company Arturia is putting its iconic Pigments on sale for 50% off. Get one of the highest rated synths on the market for an incredible price before the deal ends on December 8th.

grab the deal

4. Moog Music Black Friday Sale

Moogerfooger Effects Plug-ins are a re-invention of Moog’s classic analogue effects pedals, bringing the legendary tone, musicality, and interconnectivity of the original hardware effects to vst plugins. The bundle is currently available for 40% off.

grab the deal

5. Native Instruments Cyber Sale

Running until December 6th, Native Instruments is offering 50% on its instruments, effects, expansions, and upgrades/updates, as well as truly gigantic savings on Komplete 14.

grab the deal

6. iZotope Black Friday Sale

Absolutely ridiculous savings- up to 96% off!!!!- from one of the industry’s leading names. Shop for just about everything in iZotope’s storied catalog, from synths to mastering software, and everything in between.

grab the deal

Image Credits: Production Music Live