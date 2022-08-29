Black Lotus Audio unveils the colossal Ultimate Dubstep Bundle

Black Lotus Audio is no newcomer in the sample community, having made a name for themselves with multiple high-quality and professional-sounding sample packs, preset libraries, and more. They are now set to give dubstep producers exactly what they need to make great productions and amazing tracks with their Ultimate Dubstep bundle.

This bundle includes 811 ready-to-use sounds taken from 5 different sample packs and divided into Vital presets, custom-made wavetables, and a staggering number of drum loops & samples. Sounds pretty good, right? That’s only the beginning. Black Lotus Audio has put quite some thought into their bundle. Since Vital is becoming a higher quality, more affordable alternative for Serum, the Ultimate Dubstep Bundle features 4 preset & wavetables packs for the synth.

The first pack inside the bundle is “Mutant”, which consists of 125 custom-made presets for dubstep and riddim producers, all of which can be easily manipulated to your liking. In addition, you get 25 custom-made wavetables to give every producer more opportunities and 2 FLStudio projects. For beginners and professional producers, the FLStudio projects are incredibly helpful to learn how to start a song, how to arrange it, and furthermore how to process individual instruments in your songs.

The second pack, “Machina”, is the holy grail for Future Riddim producers. All of the presets here are designed to be on the highest professional level and put a new level of sound design right into your hands. For every producer who is struggling to get their sound right, they also included 1 pro-FLStudio project and bonus FLStudio & Ableton racks to achieve the exact sound you want.

Additionally, the Ultimate Dubstep Bundle features a melodic dubstep preset pack for Vital called “Odyssey”. Especially in melodic dubstep, it comes down to atmospheric and emotional breaks, and hard-hitting drops. “Odyssey” includes 11 ethereal pad presets and 15 amazing pluck/key presets to give you exactly the sound you need to create. For the perfect enhancement of your drops in melodic dubstep, Black Lotus Audio additionally made unique sounding bass presets to give your productions more life.

Drums are as important in dubstep as the right bass and lead sound, and in this bundle, you will find the “Horizon” pack quite helpful. Featuring kicks, snares, claps, hats, and more all made specifically for riddim and dubstep, this pack is there to support every style of bass music production.

Finally, Black Lotus Audio’s last entry in the Ultimate Bundle is the brostep Pack “Bossfight”. Inspired by the sounds of artists like Excision, Ray Volpe, Barely Alive, and Zomboy, it features 100 presets and 20 wavetables for Vital. For producers who want to play around more with their sounds and presets, these wavetables will be immensely helpful, allowing you to make the sound even more unique.

All in all the Black Lotus Audio Ultimate Dubstep Bunde is worth having and a true enhancement for your sound library- the discounted price of $97 (normally $173) makes it an even more amazing offer.

Image credits: Black Lotus Audio