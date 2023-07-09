Canva teams up with Warner Music Group & Merlin

By Feron 237

Canva is home to creatively displaying your designs for all sorts of occasions. Whether you need documents, presentations, logos, flyers, or videos, Canva offers you an all-in-one visual platform. Recently, the platform announced a partnership together with two giant companies to push boundaries when it comes to the art of designing. What kind of new updates can we expect?

The Australian company, founded back in 2013, is originally used as an online design platform, accessible to everyone around the globe. Canva’s specialty is due to the number of useful tools people can use to create anything “easily, cheaply, and quickly”. More than 100 million monthly users are operating on the platform for a range of purposes such as social media, gifs, posters, calendars, and even websites. A vast amount of assets are free to use for any individual, whereas the more advanced features are only accessible through paid Canva subscriptions. This new feature adds a whole new dimension to the design platform.

Global music titans Warner Music Group, along with digital rights licensing company, Merlin, have teamed up in order to allow the use of commercially released music clips on Canva. From now on, you can implement music clips in your designs. Multiple libraries of WMG, including Warner Chappell Music and Warner Recorded Music, will be available for all of the different subscriptions. Creators and musicians will be united through this partnership, and royalties will be paid when their clips are being used, once published. Canva’s head of content, Silvia Oviedo, said the following:

“Music is such a fundamental expression of creativity, and offers an inspirational starting point for many.”

Be ready to add your favorite track to your favorite design!

Image credit: Wutthichai Charoenburi (Flickr)