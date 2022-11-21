Fabfilter Saturn Black Friday Sale 2022

Saturation AU/VST Plugin

A distortion and saturation plugin that could put many guitar amplifiers to shame, the Fabfilter Saturn 2 includes a whopping 28 different distortion styles, ranging from warm, tube-like saturation all the way to bit crushing. As good-looking as it is versatile, the Saturn 2 features a rebuilt display complete with real-time modulation visualization. Highly customizable thanks to an extensive, drag-and-drop modulation section, Saturn 2 will allow you to create the exact tone you want. Also make sure to check out our professionally curated Black Friday landing page where we list the best deals on plugins, sample packs, courses and more.

Black Friday Deal: Fabfilter Saturn VST plugin is currently available for 25% off this Black Friday.

Price: $115 (from $154)

