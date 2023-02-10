FabFilter has released a teaser video showcasing some of the updated features that producers will have access to in the newest iteration of the synthesizer. Twin 3 continues the tradition of its predecessor and offers producers complete control of filters, FX, and synthesizer features while offering enhanced workflows and parameters for pristine sound design. Skeptics need to look only as far as legendary producer Armin van Buuren, and his praise for the previous iteration, Twin 2, to understand the power of this synthesizer:

I like all FabFilter plug-ins and I’ve used all of them in my tracks. The main lead of my track with Sophie Ellis Bextor for example was done with the FabFilter Twin 2!

As far as endorsements go, it is tough to top that in the music production realm, and yet FabFilter still feels confident that they have a new product that will surpass their previous offering. The new release adds key upgrades and new features that make for a more intuitive workflow while adding updated FX and modulation parameters for more control when creating and shaping sounds.

Check out the full video below and check out FabFilter Twin 3 available now.