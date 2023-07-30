Female* Producer Prize Celebrates German Music

Sony Music and Music Women Germany (MWG) announced the winners of the 2023 Female* Producer Prize, supporting emerging female-identifying producers in Germany. This award recognizes talented producers making significant contributions to the music industry. Among the winners is Mimski, a rising star who gained recognition through the Novembars competition and is working on her highly anticipated debut album set to release under the RUNTLIFE Records label. Also recognized is Evîn, an exceptional German/Kurdish singer and producer in the alternative R&B genre, fusing soul, hip-hop, and her Kurdish roots into her unique sound. Another winner is Kota No Uta, whose expertise lies in jazz, soul, and neo, and who recently delighted fans with her soulful track, “Autumn Leaves.” Mona Yim, a Chinese-German talent, has been awarded the Female* Producer Prize and has made waves as a producer, singer, and DJ. Her debut release in 2022 showcased her versatility and creative prowess. Aufmischen, a producer recognized for their work on the album of poetry artist Dshamilja Roshani and the EP of pop singer Pieke, is also among the deserving awardees.

Further adding to the list of winners is Sheyda Minia, an Iranian-born artist on Impulse-Records Gmb. Last but not least, Just Honest, whose debut single “Toxic Culture” has already reached over 1 million streams, eagerly anticipates the release of their debut album, “No Love No Hate.” Female* Producer Prize winners get support packages, workshops, and connections with labels and artists. These partnerships offer coaching sessions to elevate winners’ talents. Jovanka v. Wilsdorf, the visionary behind the Female* Producer Prize, expressed her delight at the overwhelming response of over 150 applications. She emphasized that visibility plays a vital role in fostering success within the industry.

Sarah Schneider, head of A&R at Sony Music Columbia Records Germany, underscored the importance of having more female* and non-binary producers, as it brings diverse perspectives and enriches the creative landscape. Sponsored by Thomann, Ableton, Neubau, Female* Producer Collective, Sony Music, and Sony Music Publishing, the Female* Producer Prize will culminate in an award ceremony in Berlin on Sept. 14. This event will be a celebration of talent, diversity, and progress within the music industry.

