Soundcloud shines spotlight on five upcoming electronic music artisits

By Chris Vuoncino 133

For many artists, especially in electronic music, Soundcloud was a platform to upload new mixes and get discovered by a diverse and global audience without needing label backing or radio promotions. Now the website is continuing its efforts to help new artists and rising talent reach a larger audience and achieve industry success thanks to its First On Soundcloud campaign.

First began back in 2018, First On Soundcloud was recently expanded into a yearlong program designed to help elevate artists’ careers with monthly tutoring sessions and access to the team at Sony Audio to provide further support and access. Emmy Lovell, the global head of music at SoundCloud further discussed the important role Sony has played in helping Soundcloud curate this program:

“First on SoundCloud has always been about empowering emerging artists and fostering music discovery for our listeners. Partnering with Sony’s Audio Team is a great step in this mission. We’re thrilled to unveil the new class of breakout talent and embark on a collaborative roadmap to hit creative milestones, expand global fanbases, and make a significant impact in each artist’s unique journey.”

The 2023 class focuses on electronic producers and artists who create a variety of different styles. First up is Wolfacejoeyy, a 20-year-old artist who has relied on Soundcloud to help gain new listeners in his young career. Next is New York-based producer DJ_Dave who delivers Algorave, or music created using code, to listeners. Staying in the New York area, Nitepunk is a Brooklyn-based producer who just delivered his debut full-length album on Hard Records. Sojabrat earned a place on the roster thanks to her soaring vocals that blend R&B and hip-hop in her tracks. Finally, the Scottish Dj sim0ne rounds out the group fresh from her Rinse FM residency and a recent remix of Lana Del Rey’s Say Yes To Heaven.

The program is no doubt popular as TikTok has recently launched its own version of the program titled Elevate, as it also looks to help artists navigate the music industry. Congratulations to the five artists earning the 2023 First On Soundcloud honors.

Image Credit: viewimage / Shutterstock.com