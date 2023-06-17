Focusrite unveils RedNet PCIeNX interface

By Chris Vuoncino 42

Focusrite is renowned for its line-up of interfaces, offering a variety of products and pricing that makes them an ideal brand for users to explore when looking to add to their personal collection. Now the English production company has announced a brand new interface designed for producers and engineers who specialize in post-production and high-channel Dante workflow situations.

Set to hit the market in the fourth quarter of 2023, the brand-new RedNet PCIeNX is a powerful interface, offering 128×128 channels of 24-bit/192 kHz audio with ultra-low latency, Focusrite has crafted a tool that is ideal for any post-production professional working with Dolby Atmos or other high-channel Dante workflows. Easily integrating with either PC or Mac operating systems, the RedNet PCIeNX hardware can be installed into either a PCIe slot or Thunderbolt chassis. Focusrite Product Manager Jack Cole discusses the impressive new interface and its features:

“RedNet PCIeNX is a highly efficient solution for audio professionals, particularly those working with Dolby Atmos. Its seamless integration and high-channel-count capabilities enable users to handle complex audio projects with ease, providing them with the necessary tools to deliver exceptional results in the immersive audio domain and beyond.”

Although the RedNet PCIeNX will not be available until later in the year, it can be pre-ordered now so producers and studios can prepare for the integration of the interface upon release. With a retail price of $1,599/£1,549/€1,749, it can be pre-ordered from Focusrite today and should be available through most reputable audio distributors in the coming months. This powerful, post-production interface will also feature dual Ethernet RJ-45 connections, as well as arrive broadcast ready, designed to meet AES67 and compliance for SMPTE ST 2110 (DDM required) standards.

While Focusrite is confident in the quality and design of the Rednet PCIeNX, the unit does come with a 3-year warranty as well as the company’s 24/7/365 customer service to ensure that users get the most out of their purchase.

Image Credit: Focusrite