Free Serato visuals available when streaming a DJ set

By Feron 37

Serato is one of the most popular DJ & music production software alongside Traktor, Virtual DJ, and Rekordbox. Artists like A-Trak, Dada Life, Dave Clarke, and Fatboy Slim are proponents and users of this software while performing. The company actively contributes ideas about the experience while streaming live, and recently announced that Serato will be providing free visuals when streaming a DJ set.

As nightclubs and festivals are being shut down during this pandemic, streaming has become bigger than ever. The personal experience of a real festival or club is hard to recreate into a digital version, but Serato has taken a step in the right direction. There are free Serato visuals available when streaming a DJ set, ranging from Kaleidoscopic patterns, and backdrops from cities to a complete forest, and cartoon loops. Use this library as loops to play behind you or as VJ visuals to strengthen the music you are playing. The right translation of music into visual graphics will make a DJ set stand out from the rest, and that’s the goal Serato is aiming for. You can check out the free visuals from Serato here.

Image Credit: Serato