Ghosthack’s biggest sample bundle ever: 80% off Ultimate Producer Bundle 2023

German developer Ghosthack has built a reputation for providing music producers with extensive bundles of high-quality sample libraries at affordable discounted prices. They continue this tradition with the release of their brand new Ultimate Producer Bundle 2023 (UPB2023) – their biggest and most loaded bundle to date. With the ongoing Black Friday sale, the UPB2023 bundles are available at a jaw-dropping 80%+ discount.

Available in three flexible tiers, the UPB2023 arms producers with a wealth of royalty-free loops, one-shots, vocals, MIDI, and more to ignite creativity. At its max capacity, the bundle supplies over 32,000 samples spanning 61.5GB of content optimized for use in all genres and DAWs.

Ghosthack positions UPB2023 as the ultimate tool for unlocking production superpowers in artists across electronic and acoustic genres. For producers struggling with writer’s block or wanting to increase their output, the bundle aims to eliminate sound design roadblocks and keep the creative juices flowing. By providing such an extensive canvas of musical source material, layers of interest and variation can be added to tracks with ease. Sounds can also be creatively chopped, edited, and processed into fresh new forms.

The bundle leans on Ghosthack’s specialty – genres like techno, house, trance, drum & bass, and more. But with over 25 genres covered in total, the potential for genre-blending and experimentation is sky-high. For time-strapped producers, the bundle’s turnkey contents skip past the tedious hunt for individual samples and gives quick access to high-quality building blocks.

Options

The Ultimate Producer Bundle 2023 is scalable in size and scope across 3 editions:

Exclusives & New

Latest NEW unreleased packs

12 packs / 6,575 samples / 14GB

€97 introductory price

Delivers 12 Packs that are either completely new or exclusive to the UPB2023. This is the best option for producers who already own multiple Ghosthack packs so you can be sure that you don’t buy any duplicates.

Premium

All packs from Exclusives & New

28 packs / 18,427 samples / 36.1GB

€184

includes all 12 exclusive & new packs as well as 16 additional bestsellers.

Producer Bundle Madness 2.0

All packs from Premium + UPB2022

52 total packs / 32,243 samples / 61.5GB

€297

Includes All Packs From UPB2023 Premium. Includes All Packs Inside the UPB2022

With content skewing from general use to highly specialized, each bundle configuration ensures producers get sounds that fit their needs. Free monthly sample deliveries will also continue building users’ arsenals. On top of the core sounds, Ghosthack sweetens UPB2023’s appeal with some exclusive free stuff:

FREE Bonus

Premium Video Tutorials

Over 2 hours of detailed tutorials show how to construct full tracks from start to finish using the bundle’s contents alone – no outside sounds. Created by accomplished producer Dan Larsson exclusively for UPB2023 owners.

Construction Kits

These fully deconstructed songs provide both learning tools to study arrangements and springboards to instantly start new tracks of your own using components like: drums, bass, leads, vocals, MIDI patterns and more.

Essential Sounds for Vital Synth

100 dialed-in presets give quick sound design options for the popular Vital wavetable software synthesizer.

Future Bass Essentials

Featuring 32 new objects that have been recorded in a variety of ways! There are 674 perfectly isolated textures in total, and the entire collection weighs in at more than 1.8GB.

Ultimate Foley Sounds 3

Beautifully sounding chords, crystal clear drums, synth loops and hits, experimental percussions, exceptional fx and heavy 808 basses.

Earning Money as a Producer Guide

A bonus ebook helps producers translate their musical passions intro real income online.

All UPB2023 editions are protected by a 30-day return policy for risk-free purchase. Between the vast content libraries and stacked bonuses, Ghosthack makes the Ultimate Producer Bundle 2023 a no-brainer investment for taking music production ambitions to the next level in 2023.

