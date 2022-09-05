Heavyocity Vocalise 3: Evocative Kontakt vocals

By Isaac Martinez Trejos 2

Virtual Instrument developer and sound design company, Heavyocity makes some of the best Kontakt instruments on the market. With beloved series ranging from orchestral sounds to guitar scoring, they’ve earned plaudits from composers and media alike, making a name for themselves as a leader in sound composition software. Now, one of their most sought-after products is back, bigger and better than ever before- introducing Heavyocity Vocalise 3!

Comprised of an astounding 7 GB of content, Vocalise 3 comes with 2,033 sound sources, 190 NKI presets, and over 300 Motion presets. Big would be an understatement- it has about double the amount of total content as its predecessor while maintaining the same high quality and ease of use. Powered by the Gravity engine, Vocalise 3 has you load expertly crafted vocal samples (organized by key and mode) and empowers you to mold and adjust melodic phrases, legato phrases, single vowels, vocalizations, scapes, and drones as you see fit. Color your sound with built-in reverbs, choruses, distortions, and delays, or use the trigger effects tab for ultimate control over your tone. With Vocalise 3, you can create a single vocal melody, an entire choir, or anything in between- it’s as stunningly versatile as it is sweet-sounding.

Heavyocity Vocalise 3 is now available from its product page for $119. Be sure to watch the video below to see Vocalise 3 in action before you buy!

