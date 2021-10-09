Save upto 77% off in iZotope RX-9 Pre-Sale

By Feron 2

The RX series is probably one of the most popular plugins in iZotope’s catalogue due to its sheer capability for audio cleanup and restoration. Be it removing background noise, extracting vocals or de-essing audio samples, RX does a pretty good job in most of these aspects. To hype up the release of the latest edition of the RX series, the RX – 9, iZotope has launched a pre-sale on RX’s previous versions.

If you buy the iZotope RX 8 Standard, Advanced or the RX Post Production Suite 5 now, you’ll get a free upgrade to the RX 9 or RX Post Production Suite 6 when it’s released. iZotope also mentioned the following: ‘We are so excited about RX 9 and RX Post Production Suite 6 and want you to be the first to have it when it’s released.’ There are no extra costs involved once the purchase has been succeeded. Till October 12th you will be able to avail some great deals with discounts ranging from 25% up to 77% on RX products.

If you’re interested in purchasing the RX 8 Advanced, you will receive a free upgrade to the RX 9 Advanced. On purchasing the RX 8 Standard version, you will get the RX 9 Standard. You will get the same version you purchased. If you already own a version of RX, you’ll qualify for a special upgrade price. Check more info about the deals down below.

Image Credits: iZotope