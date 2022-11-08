KSHMR introduces Zafrir World Instruments Vol. 1 sample pack

By Chris Vuoncino 39

Zafrir has seen a meteoric rise in his career in recent years through his own incredible productions as well as a long list of major collaborations with massive artists like Alok, Afrojack, Steve Aoki and more. One of his other collaborators and good friends is the famed producer and one of the leaders in instrument samples, the American producer KSHMR.

Through that close relationship with KSHMR, Zafrir has developed his own line of sample packs and has released the World Instruments, Vol. 1 pack already. The new pack is loaded with over 250 different ethnic and world instruments, ideal for adding a new flavor or color to any production. Taking a look at the diverse list of instruments included in the pack helps to showcase Zafrir’s understanding of world sounds and his knowledge and passion for such variety. To give producers an idea of what is included, here is the list of instruments that were sampled for the pack:

| Waves early Black Friday Deals on VST Plugins 2022 – click here to checkout

• Ethnic Guitars

• Tabla

• Darbuka

• Duduk

• Turkish Clarinet

• Arghoul

• Native American Flute

• Chinese Bamboo Flute

• Kamanche

• Zurna

• Arab Violin

• Ethnic Vocals

• Accordion

• Salsa Piano

• Mandolin

• Buzuki

• Greek baglama

• Oud

• Saz

• Tar

• Balkan Guitar

• Banjo

• Beglma

• Flamenco Guitars

Of course many of these sounds are unique to their ethnic regions which means producers from around the globe will not only have access to one shots, hooks, loops and chants from these various instruments, but also an opportunity to learn more about the sounds and tools from other cultures. With a vast, global reach, these samples provide a whole new range of inspiration and at the quality producers have come to expect from KSHMR branded packs. Beyond all these instruments, Zafrir also has included a comprehensive set of vocal samples from unique global regions as well. With over 55 world vocal samples included, producers will have access to voices from:

– African Vocals

– Arabic Vocals & Beatbox

– Indian Voices

– Medieval hooks

– Moroccan Voice

– Native American Vocal

– Opera Voice

– Oriental Voice

– Celtic Voices

– Voices of Bulgaria & Romania

Be sure to check out the short teaser clip from KSHMR below discussing Zafrir’s talent and career and buy the pack now right here.

Know more

Image Credit: Zafrir