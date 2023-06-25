LEGO Pioneer CDJ set may soon become a reality

By Ricky Iuliucci 478

LEGO enthusiast and creator, MegragadóGladiátorEzredes, has recently put forward an intriguing proposal for a Pioneer CDJ-2000 Nexus controller made entirely out of LEGO bricks. The proposed set, promises to be an intricately designed LEGO masterpiece. What makes this proposed creation truly exciting is its high level of interactivity. If the set becomes a reality, it will feature a fully functional LEGO-based CD drive, USB slot, tempo fader, jog wheel, display screen, knobs, and much more. LEGO fans and music enthusiasts alike would undoubtedly be captivated by the level of detail and functionality (with the current design consisting of 2,628 bricks) in this LEGO rendition of the popular DJ controller.

To bring this unique LEGO set to life, MegragadóGladiátorEzredes has turned to LEGO IDEAS, a platform where LEGO builders can submit their designs for consideration. Similar to a petition, fans can show their support for the creations by signing up on the LEGO IDEAS website. As more supporters join, the proposed creation gains momentum and remains on the platform. To move forward in the LEGO IDEAS process, the proposed set requires a minimum of 10,000 supporters. Currently, MegragadóGladiátorEzredes’ project has garnered over 600 supporters, which is an encouraging start. However, there is still a long way to go to reach the ultimate goal. If you are a fan of LEGO and music, you can contribute to this project by visiting the LEGO IDEAS website here. Not only can you show your support by signing up, but you can also witness the CDJ-2000 Nexus controller in action through an accompanying video.

Once the proposed creation reaches the necessary 10,000 supporters, it will undergo an expert review conducted by LEGO. This review is a significant milestone as it determines whether the LEGO set will be considered for production and potentially become an official LEGO product. So, if you are eager to see the Pioneer CDJ-2000 Nexus controller come to life in LEGO form, join the growing community of supporters on LEGO IDEAS.

