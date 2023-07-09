Meta releases new Twitter rival, Threads

By Feron 141

Instagram’s Threads app was introduced to the public for the first time back in 2020, mainly functioning as a messaging platform. After 3 years, the app has been brought to life with a new design and purpose. A well-received launch of the new upgraded version gained millions of users within a few hours. Have a look down below to find out what is so special about this new Threads app.

| 20 Best VST Plugins of 2023 – Click here to checkout

On July 6, 2023, Meta released Threads as a text-based conversation app. The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg himself, announced the release of the app on Wednesday, and the response thus far has been miraculous. Within a time span of 4 hours, the platform gained 5 million users. Meta appears be trying to accommodate the users who are considering leaving Twitter because of the ongoing policy changes. This move took the ongoing feud between Zuckerberg and Twitter owner Elon Musk to a higher level. The layout of Threads is identical to Twitter, but it has some more features to it. First of all, there is no need to set up a new account. You can use all of your account details straight from your Instagram account and start from there. Sharing text messages, links, and videos will remain the same but there are some changes to it. As a user, you can add short posts to your timeline including up to 500 characters. Videos will be limited to 5 minutes and you can choose to repost a certain post you like as it is or quote it in order to add your personal message to it. Once you share a Thread, it will give you the option to add it to your Instagram story, share it on Twitter, copy the link, or share it via other services. The same guidelines, terms, and blocked users on Instagram will also be taken into account on Threads. It’s clear that Twitter’s main purpose of the platform will now be functioning as Thread’s main core. Simple but effective.

Instagram on Threads:

“Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world.”

The ongoing brawl between the two tech minds will not be settled with this move, but it’s clear that the platform is taking the world by storm. The app is free to install.

Have a look at the app down below:

Next article: The advantage of shifting to Discord

Image Credits: Meta Platforms, Inc (Wikimedia Commons)