Native Instruments and Karriem Riggins release new NI Play Library

Karriem Riggins is a world-renowned music producer and drummer best known for his work with Paul McCartney, Kanye West, H.E.R., and several others. In collaboration with Native Instruments, “Karriem Riggins Drums” marks the latest installation in the NI Play Series, a collection of studio-quality instruments focusing on its ease of use and unique audio profiles.

This sampler boasts 16 meticulously crafted drum kits recorded at Studio 3 in Los Angeles, California. It highlights drums through unconventional sound design; utilizing reverb, guitar amps, and unique microphone placements. The plugin allows for complete control over the drum libraries from custom filters, ASDR settings, and a built-in EQ. If you’re not confident in your MIDI drumming abilities, 16 recorded drum patterns can be sequenced and automatically sync with your project files tempo. In addition to its sonic capabilities, the plug-ins jaw-dropping interface was painted by San Francisco-based artist Jason Jägel, arguably best known for his work designing cover art for rapper MF DOOM.

For installation, Kontakt is required. Kontakt is Native Instruments’ flagship sampler used for its vast array of libraries. While there is a paid offering that includes several stock sounds, Kontakt Player is available to download for free and get you up and running. This is the perfect sampler for producers looking to shake up their drums and stand out from the pack. Karriem Riggins Drums offer an affordable and powerful tool kit for you to explore. Take advantage of all this plugin has to offer and try it for yourself today!

Buy Now