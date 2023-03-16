Noisia Sample Pack Vol. 2: A Game-Changing Resource for Producers

By Hemant Khatri 689

If you’re a music producer looking for high-quality sounds to take your tracks to the next level, you need to check out the Noisia Sample Pack Vol. 2 from Splice Sounds. This sample pack is a follow-up to the first volume of Noisia’s sounds, and it features 340 samples and loops that cover a wide range of electronic music genres. The pack is out now on Splice.

Noisia is a Dutch electronic music trio made up of Nik Roos, Martijn van Sonderen, and Thijs de Vlieger. They are renowned for their innovative sound design, and their music has influenced countless producers in the electronic music scene. With this sample pack, they are sharing their sonic palette with the world, giving producers access to the sounds that have made their music so distinctive. Noisia also issued a statement about the sample pack.

“We’ve done something we’ve never done before. We put together a Noisia sample pack. These samples span more than 20 years of making sounds. It’s crazy for us to share all this material because it comes from unfinished Noisia songs. But, on the other hand, many of them are so good we wish we’d used them. But because Noisia is coming to an end, now is the time to share these samples. As you would probably expect, it consists of many bass, drums, and other elements, from modular complexities to funny accidents to strange atmospheric textures. We hope these sounds inspire you to create.”

The Noisia Sample Pack Vol. 2 is a massive collection of samples and loops that cover a wide range of electronic music genres, including drum and bass, dubstep, and more. The pack includes everything from heavy basslines and hard-hitting drums to atmospheric pads and intricate synth lines. Whether you’re producing hard-hitting dancefloor bangers or more experimental tracks, this sample pack has something for you.

One of the standout features of this sample pack is the attention to detail in the sound design. The sounds are expertly crafted and processed, with a level of care and attention that sets them apart from other sample packs on the market. The Noisia team has put in the time and effort to create sounds that are truly unique and inspiring, and they’ve made them available to producers at an affordable price.

Another great feature of this sample pack is the ease of use. The samples are organized by category and labeled with key and tempo information, making it easy to find the right sounds for your tracks. The loops are also arranged by key and tempo, making it easy to drop them into your DAW and start building tracks right away.

Image Credits: Splice, Noisia