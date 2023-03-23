Design and Comfort

The Ear(2) has a sleek, minimalist design that is sure to turn heads. The earphones are entirely transparent similar to Nothing Ear(1), giving them a unique look that sets them apart from other earphones on the market. The design is not only aesthetic but also functional. The transparency allows you to see the internal components of the earphones, which is a unique feature that few other earphones offer. The charging case now comes with a stronger, pressure-resistant material for a premium feel. Now smaller, lighter, and sturdier. Still wonderfully original.

But what about comfort? The Ear(2) is designed to fit comfortably in your ears, thanks to its ergonomic shape. The earphones come with three different sizes of silicone ear tips, ensuring a comfortable fit for all ear sizes. It also features touch controls on the earbuds, allowing you to modify the volume, control playback, and switch between noise cancellation modes without having to take your phone out of your pocket. The features are also customizable through the paired Nothing app.