NAMM 2022: Playtime Engineering launch new music equipments for kids

By Feron 20

Blipblox by Playtime Engineering is a line of music equipment, specially crafted for kids. These simplified synthesizers contain LFOs, sequencers, modulation, envelopes, amps, and even tempo sliders. As an addition to their previous synthesizer, they’ve added 2 more instruments to their line. Meet the Blipblox SK2 and Blipblox myTRACKS.

Blipblox myTRACKS Groovestation

This portable beatmaker maintained a clear overview of each feature included. As usual, Playtime included 2 big handles on each side, functioning as a dry/wet for the 2 effects. Select the right tempo while using large plastic buttons and start recording your beat. In the centre, you’ll find a range of pads for beat-making, effects, and instruments, holding on to a total of 48 instruments, a complete drum track, and 4 instrument tracks. Connect your myTRACKS groovestation to your laptop through MIDI and record any sound you want through the built-in microphone feature. New sounds, as well as new sets, can be downloaded over USB-C. The Blipblox myTRACKS groovestation will be available in early 2023, available for a price of $249.

Blipblox SK2 Synthesizer

Playtime aimed for an educational synthesizer for kids without having any knowledge about music theory. Through their self-explainable interface, kids will find their way through every feature by following the lines. Start creating your own synth sounds from scratch or use one of the 400 preprogrammed melodies as a starting point. A total of 16 oscillator schemes, 2 modulation wheels, 2 LFOs, a sequencer, an envelope generator, filter modulation, an amp, and a randomize button are included. Just like the grove station, this synthesizer supports MIDI. New sounds, as well as new sets, can be downloaded over USB-C. The Blipblox SK2 Synthesizer will be available in November 2022, for a price of $199.

Image Credits: Playtime Engineering