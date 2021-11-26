reFX launches Black Friday sale on Nexus 4

Plugin developer reFX has now officially launched Black Friday 2021 sale on its flagship product, Nexus. The newly released fourth edition of the famous synth plugin Nexus is now on Black Friday sale and you can avail upto 50% off on Nexus 4+expansion packs. Down below are the 3 deals reFX is offering this Black Friday

1. Starter

Included within is the latest Nexus 4 plugin, over 2750 presets & 18 GB of samples. The starter kit is currently priced at $249 and unfortunately doesnt have any Black friday sale.

2. Value 10

You’ll get hold of the Nexus 4 plugin, latest 10 expansion packs, over 4000 presets & over 25 GB of samples in this kit. The bundle is available for 20% off this Black Friday and can be availed for $399.

3. Complete

The complete bundle has all the products reFX offers. 159 expansion packs, 20000 presets, over 150 GB of sample will be at your disposal. The bundle is currently available for 50% off and can be availed for $2,199

Image Credits: reFX