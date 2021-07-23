We Rave You Tech & Revealed Recordings announce Maddix Sample Pack Giveaway

By Hemant Khatri 27

Dutch DJ & Producer, Maddix is one of the most standout EDM artists at the moment and has refined his signature sound over the years. His immaculate production landed him regular gigs at some of the biggest festivals in the world. Recently, he launched his first sample pack in collaboration with Hardwell’s imprint Revealed. The sample pack has received an excellent response from music producers across the globe since its launch.

We Rave You Tech partners up with Revealed Recordings for an exclusive giveaway on Maddix presents Sounds Of The Tribe Vol 1 Sample Pack. All the details about the We Rave You Tech x Revealed Recordings giveaway are listed down below.

Contents

The Sounds of Tribe Vol.1 Sample Pack is a fusion of big room, techno, and old-school rave sounds. It also includes various samples from Maddix’s latest and upcoming releases, containing all the ingredients to create the signature Sound of the Tribe. The pack is a collection of over 1000 samples, 130 presets for Serum, and a Masterclass using only sounds from this pack. Be it drums, bass, chords, FX, leads, pads, plucks, synths or vox, the sample pack has everything you would need to create your next big hit. Having been curated by the maestro himself, you will be using the samples currently used by some of the leading music producers at the moment. The giveaway is a golden chance for upcoming electronic music producers to ramp up their production toolkit.

Steps

All you gotta do is enter your name and email address on Giveaway.weraveyou.com. There will 3 winners of the Maddix Sample Pack and will be announced in the last week of August.

Participate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MΛDDIX (@maddixmusic)

Read Next: Release a track with Nicky Romero in an exclusive FaderPro contest

Image Credits: Revealed Recordings