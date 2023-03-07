SoundCloud testing out a feed similar to TikTok for music discovery

By Hemant Khatri

The influence of TikTok on the modern music industry is undeniable, particularly in terms of music discovery and promotion. Thanks to the app’s algorithm-based system, users can easily discover new music and artists, with songs frequently going viral and gaining popularity. As a result, many songs have seen an increase in streaming numbers and chart success, thanks to their popularity on TikTok. The app’s algorithm has resonated well with its users, and taking note of TikTok’s massive success, SoundCloud is now testing a similar method for music discovery.

SoundCloud is experimenting with this feature, giving a select group of users on its iOS and Android apps the opportunity to test it out. These users will see a new page called “Discover” on the Feed tab, in addition to the pre-existing “Following” page, which displays new tracks from followed artists and reposts from friends. SoundCloud claims that the Discover page will exhibit songs that are “tailored to your musical taste and listening history” and will also provide a line explaining why a specific song is being recommended, such as “Because you follow A” or “Because you liked B.”

SoundCloud’s updated page design makes it more convenient to add a track to a playlist or leave a comment. The platform is also launching 30-second previews across both Discover and Following pages, making it simpler and more enjoyable to listen to music on SoundCloud.

Spotify has previously tested out the vertical music discovery feature, but there have not been any updates on when or if it will be rolled out. With interesting advancements in the field of music technology in the past few years, it will be exciting to see how the new SoundCloud update (if launched) will impact the dynamics of music listening.

Image Credits: SoundCloud