Spectrasonics Omnisphere Black Friday Sale 2021

Synth AU/VST Plugin

Omnisphere by Spectrasonics is renowned for bridging the gap between hardware and software synthesizers using its Hardware Synth Integration feature. With over 58 FX units, 14000 sounds, 8 LFOs, 12 Envs, and 34 Filter Types per part, the plugin brings all different types of synths and genres into a fascinating virtual instrument. Other features include granular synthesis, sound match to instantly locate similar sounds from the library, dual filter architecture, wavetable synthesis, and sound lock to test variations while browsing by locking certain sounds.

Black Friday Deal: There are currently no black Friday deals on Spectrasonics Omnisphere VST plugin.

Price: $499

