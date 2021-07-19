Spitfire Audio Announce Major New Scoring Competition With DC Entertainment And Composer Pinar Toprak

Spitfire Audio offers up-and-coming producers to show their skills in the major new scoring competition with DC entertainment and composer Pinar Toprak. Pinar Toprak is the composer behind some state-of-the-art music used in Captain Marvel, Fortnite, and DC’s Krypton. Last year Spitfire Audio got over 11,000 entries for their Westworld competition they hosted, and this year they are back with another competition with the unique chance to win some amazing prizes.



How To Enter

Download the music-free Stargirl clip from Spitfire’s official website.

Complete your score in whichever DAW you choose

Upload and set it to ‘Public’ on your own Youtube account with the tag

#MyStargirlScore

#MyStargirlScore Submit your score to the competition via the application form on the Stargirl landing page.

The deadline to enter the competition is 23:59 BST on the 12th August 2021

The winner and four runners-up will be announced on the 23rd September 2021

Prizes

The winner of the competition will receive:

SSDs, worth over $20,000 if bought separately A virtual mentoring session with series composer, Pinar Toprak

A manuscript of the Stargirl Theme, signed by Pinar Toprak

The four runners-up with receive:

Spitfire Audio Albion Collection

A manuscript of the Stargirl Theme, signed by Pinar Toprak

Key Dates

