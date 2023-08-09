Spotify DJ continues to expand launch of beta software globally

By Chris Vuoncino

Earlier this year, streaming giant Spotify looked to introduce an AI-generated function for its users to help curate playlists and cultivate musical moods. The launch of Spotify DJ began modestly in North America, giving American and Canadian users access to the beta version of the tool before the company expanded the offering to a more global market.

Following up on the expansion of the Spotify DJ tool into the UK and Ireland back in May, the company has now revealed that the beta version is available in 50 countries around the world. The latest expansion of the offering means that users in Sweden, Australia, New Zealand, Ghana, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, and South Africa will now be able to experience the new feature now. For those unacquainted, Spotify DJ is an AI-generated “DJ” that goes by the name X, in honor of Spotify’s own Head of Cultural Partnerships, Xavier “X” Jernigan, and it adapts to listeners’ habits and trends to cultivate playlists and moods.

When it was first introduced earlier this year, the company created a short video to introduce the new software and showcase how it interacts with users and responds to moods. For listeners who like to explore new music but hate the burden of searching for sounds and styles, Spotify DJ is an ideal way to experience music and moods that may be new and unfamiliar while also cultivating favorites and preferred sounds of any listener.

Although still in its beta phase, the expansion to over 50 countries around the world certainly seems to be a positive for the new AI tool, as the team at Spotify continues to monitor the offering and certainly respond to feedback from users. While this latest global expansion of Spotify DJ is certainly a huge step, it is still only available in the English language, a future roadblock that will certainly need to be surpassed in order to truly make this a worldwide offering.

Image Credit: Spotify