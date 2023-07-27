Spotify Premium Gets More Expensive: Here’s How Much Prices Are Changing

By Feron 129

Spotify has pioneered music streaming with its vast catalog, playlists, and innovations like podcasts and AI DJ features. The service now counts over 200 million Premium subscribers enjoying ad-free listening, high-quality audio, offline downloads, and more benefits. On July 25th, Spotify announced the first price increases for Premium plans across several countries including the United States.

Since 2008, Spotify has allowed users to access endless music anywhere, anytime. Various Premium tiers cater to different user needs, offering ad-free listening, unlimited skips, the highest audio quality settings, offline listening, and more. The popular Premium Individual plan drives most subscriptions, though Premium Duo, Family, and Student options exist too.

This week, citing evolving market landscapes, Spotify announced imminent Premium price hikes to sustain innovation and improvement. Multiple European countries and the US will see increases, the first since the streaming giant’s inception. Specific US changes are:

Premium Individual: $9.99 to $10.99

$9.99 to $10.99 Premium Duo: $13.99 to $14.99

$13.99 to $14.99 Premium Family: $17.99 to $18.99

$17.99 to $18.99 Premium Student: Remains $5.99

A one-month grace period precedes implementation for existing users. Cancellations before then avoid the new pricing. Additional regions receiving unspecified changes include the UK, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

While no price hike is welcomed, Spotify remains the top streaming choice for countless music fans. The incremental increases reflect expanding licensing, development, and operational costs as the platform evolves. Spotify maintains its superiority through constant improvement and commitment to audio excellence and enjoyment. Users still receive unmatched access to music, features, and innovation that made Spotify the premier streaming service it is today.

Image Credits: Spotify