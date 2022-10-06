THM Tech House Fundamentals Vol.3: Show-stopping bundle

THM, or TechHouseMarket produces and sells a number of excellent samples, MIDI, presets, and more. They’ve been supported by the likes of DVBBS, Pontifexx, and Piero Pirupa for good reason, and their newest bundle will surely make a believer out of you. Tech House Fundamentals Vol.3, with over 8800+ MB of high-quality audio content at a very reasonable price, is a must-own for any tech house producer.

Inspired by labels such as NYX, Toolroom, Defected Records, and more, this is the definitive pack for making tech house. It’s got everything from older, more classic sounds to newer, trendier ones, with everything in between included as well. If you’re looking to get into making tech house, this is the perfect place to start.

Samples: Over 1300 in total, with a diverse array of options

Drums

50 Top Loops

53 Percussion Loops

59 Percussion One Shots

44 Kicks

24 Drum Fills

26 Claps

15 Shaker Loops

14 Closed hats

15 Crashes

25 Open Hats

13 Shakers

12 Snares

10 Top Kicks

6 Ride Loops

Bass

52 Bass Loops

22 Bass Shots

FX

125 FX Shots

40 Downlifters

38 Uplifters

6 Vinyl

9 Impacts

27 Atmospheres

Instrumentals

22 Chord Loops

36 Melody Loops

28 Arp Loops

3 Creative Box Extra’s

70 Extra Instrumental Loops

10 Pad Loops

Vocals

10 Dry Female Vocals

10 Wet Female Vocals

15 Male Filler Vocals

10 Vocal Loops

23 Vocal Stutter Loops

10 Adlibs

MIDI

44 Bass MIDI

26 Melody MIDI

17 Chord MIDI

3 Creative Box MIDI

Serum presets- over 235 presets; a selection chock-full of great basslines, leads, chords, strums, and more!

12 Arp

33 Bass

21 Chord

40 FX

61 Leads

17 Pads

30 Plucks

22 Stabs

16 Wavetables

In addition to the samples and Serum presets, the bundle includes 8 construction kits with over 300 stems made by tech house producers including Millean, PEACE MAKER!, DJEAU, CASHEW, BURNR, and Jone- use them as a great learning tool to see how the pros do it, or take the stems and add these otherworldly sounds to your own tracks!

THM’s Tech House Fundamentals Vol.3 is available on the company’s website at a price of €89,99.

