THM Tech House Fundamentals Vol.3: Show-stopping bundle
THM, or TechHouseMarket produces and sells a number of excellent samples, MIDI, presets, and more. They’ve been supported by the likes of DVBBS, Pontifexx, and Piero Pirupa for good reason, and their newest bundle will surely make a believer out of you. Tech House Fundamentals Vol.3, with over 8800+ MB of high-quality audio content at a very reasonable price, is a must-own for any tech house producer.
Inspired by labels such as NYX, Toolroom, Defected Records, and more, this is the definitive pack for making tech house. It’s got everything from older, more classic sounds to newer, trendier ones, with everything in between included as well. If you’re looking to get into making tech house, this is the perfect place to start.
Samples: Over 1300 in total, with a diverse array of options
- Drums
- 50 Top Loops
- 53 Percussion Loops
- 59 Percussion One Shots
- 44 Kicks
- 24 Drum Fills
- 26 Claps
- 15 Shaker Loops
- 14 Closed hats
- 15 Crashes
- 25 Open Hats
- 13 Shakers
- 12 Snares
- 10 Top Kicks
- 6 Ride Loops
- Bass
- 52 Bass Loops
- 22 Bass Shots
- FX
- 125 FX Shots
- 40 Downlifters
- 38 Uplifters
- 6 Vinyl
- 9 Impacts
- 27 Atmospheres
- Instrumentals
- 22 Chord Loops
- 36 Melody Loops
- 28 Arp Loops
- 3 Creative Box Extra’s
- 70 Extra Instrumental Loops
- 10 Pad Loops
- Vocals
- 10 Dry Female Vocals
- 10 Wet Female Vocals
- 15 Male Filler Vocals
- 10 Vocal Loops
- 23 Vocal Stutter Loops
- 10 Adlibs
- MIDI
- 44 Bass MIDI
- 26 Melody MIDI
- 17 Chord MIDI
- 3 Creative Box MIDI
Serum presets- over 235 presets; a selection chock-full of great basslines, leads, chords, strums, and more!
- 12 Arp
- 33 Bass
- 21 Chord
- 40 FX
- 61 Leads
- 17 Pads
- 30 Plucks
- 22 Stabs
- 16 Wavetables
In addition to the samples and Serum presets, the bundle includes 8 construction kits with over 300 stems made by tech house producers including Millean, PEACE MAKER!, DJEAU, CASHEW, BURNR, and Jone- use them as a great learning tool to see how the pros do it, or take the stems and add these otherworldly sounds to your own tracks!
THM’s Tech House Fundamentals Vol.3 is available on the company’s website at a price of €89,99.
Know more
Next article: The best multiband compressor VST plugins in 2022
Image credit: TechHouseMarket (Press)