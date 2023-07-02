Tomorrowland partners with Loop Earplugs for 2023 edition

Tomorrowland, one of the world’s biggest festivals, has announced a partnership with Loop Earplugs for its highly anticipated 2023 edition. This collaboration aims to enhance the festival experience by prioritizing hearing protection without compromising the quality of the music.

With up to 18 dB of filtered noise reduction, Loop Earplugs are designed to reduce noise while maintaining crystal-clear sound. One of the key features of Loop Earplugs is their ability to stay put, regardless of how much you dance or move. This is crucial for festival-goers who want to enjoy the music without constantly adjusting their earplugs.

Exposing your ears to loud music for extended periods can lead to permanent hearing damage, so it’s essential to take proactive measures to protect your hearing. The earplugs come with four interchangeable ear tip sizes. One of the most significant advantages of Loop Experience earplugs is their unique approach to sound filtering. Unlike traditional earplugs that muffle sound by blocking sound waves, Loop Experience earplugs utilize a patented acoustic channel and mesh to filter the sound instead.

Additionally, Loop Earplugs are reusable and easy to clean, making them convenient for long-term use. Festival-goers can use them repeatedly without worrying about constant replacements or additional costs. By promoting sustainability and durability, Tomorrowland and Loop Earplugs are committed to providing an eco-friendly solution for hearing protection.

The earplugs are currently priced at €29.95 and can be bought from the Loop Earplugs website or the Tomorrowland store.

Check out the collaboration video down below:

The exclusive Tomorrowland x Loop Experience Earplugs are designed to suit your festival needs, your style, and your ears. Created to enjoy every beat and enhance your live music experience. Discover: https://t.co/lVdChuvdXl pic.twitter.com/Nw5e9AhzZT — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) June 30, 2023

