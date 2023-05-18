Toontrack EZkeys 2: Revolutionizing Piano Plugin for Songwriters and Producers

Toontrack has just released EZkeys 2, a revolutionary software that goes beyond being a mere tool. It serves as a comprehensive songwriting tool and a creative hub for generating new musical ideas. With its fully resizable interface, innovative features like Bandmate and Tap2Find, a versatile grand piano sound library, and an extensive MIDI library covering various genres and playing styles, EZkeys 2 offers a unique take on effortlessly writing, playing, and creating captivating piano tracks. Explore more about EZKeys 2 down below.

EZkeys 2 introduces Bandmate, a groundbreaking feature that generates chords and grooves based on your own audio or MIDI input. Simply drop your audio or MIDI into the Bandmate and witness as EZkeys 2 lists the best piano matches to accompany your tracks. It’s like having a virtual band member who anticipates your musical needs.

The onboard grid editor is a powerful tool in itself, offering humanization, scale matching, and timing features, among others. It provides the flexibility to fine-tune your performances with precision. Furthermore, the Tap2Find feature allows you to get grooves based on the rhythm and notes you input, offering instant inspiration and endless possibilities.

EZkeys 2 comes loaded with an all-new grand piano sound library that has been meticulously recorded using a wide range of microphones and ambiences. This core sound library provides unparalleled versatility and playability, ensuring that you achieve the perfect piano sound for any genre or style. In addition, EZkeys 2 offers mix-ready presets that cover a broad range of musical styles and sounds, making it easy to find the right tone for your compositions.

| Best Plugin Sales for Music Producers: April 2023

But the creative potential doesn’t stop there. EZkeys 2 includes an extensive MIDI library featuring over 1,350 individually played MIDI files performed by professional piano players. The MIDI files are categorized into separate folders for riffs, arpeggios, and ostinatos, covering various musical genres including ballads, pop, rock, hip-hop, jazz, and more. With different time signatures and feels, such as 3/4, 4/4, 6/8, and swing, you’ll find a wealth of musical inspiration and songwriting ideas at your fingertips.