Traktor X1 MK3: The Ultimate Traktor Controller

By Ricky Iuliucci 93

Traktor X1 MK3 is the latest DJ controller from Native Instruments. Its advanced features promise to provide an even more immersive and intuitive experience for the Traktor community. The Traktor X1 MK3 has five OLED displays above each channel, a notable new feature. DJs can completely control their mix with a central collection and two more displays for effects details. The unit has lights underneath and customizable color choices, which provide a visual cue for the playback status and upcoming song transitions.

One of the most exciting updates is the introduction of Mixer Mode. The controller offers unprecedented control over EQs and channel levels by seamlessly transitioning from effects control to DJ mixer mode. This new level of flexibility is heightened by the convenience of monitoring all channels directly on the displays. Harnessing the power of Native Instruments Traktor Pro 3 software, the X1 MK3 takes customization to the next level. The software empowers users to tailor the controller’s features according to their preferences. Traktor Pro 3 has been enhanced with advanced time-stretching, a new upgraded limiter, an extensive effects library, and an array of options to refine the mixing workflow.

The Traktor X1 MK3 is now available for preorder at an accessible price point of $299. Native Instruments has set the official launch date for September 20, 2023. This highly anticipated release is set to elevate DJ performances to new heights, empowering DJs of all levels to curate seamless and unforgettable mixes.In summary, the unveiling of the controller stands as a compelling testament to Native Instruments’ unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and fostering meaningful community engagement. This latest product launch embodies the company’s ethos of incorporating user feedback and translating it into tangible enhancements that redefine the DJing experience.

The Traktor X1 MK3 is currently available for preorder. For more information, click Here.

Image Credits: Native Instruments

Video Credits: Native Instruments’ Youtube Channel