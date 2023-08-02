Waves Audio adds Vintage Spring Reverb Plugin to Magma Series

By Feron 186

Waves Audio, known for advanced audio processing tools used by top producers and engineers, has released Magma Springs Reverb as the latest addition to their Magma series. Harkening back to iconic analog hardware, Magma Springs aims to bring nostalgic spring reverb sounds into the digital realm.

With seven different reverb modes, Magma Springs channels the ambience of vintage spring tanks heard on countless classic tracks. Settings like “Classic,” “California,” “Twang,” and “Motor City” call to mind the reverb-drenched guitars of surf rock, Motown, and early rock n’ roll. Users can drive the input signal to add grit, shape the decay time and frequency response, and choose between short, medium, and long reverbs.

Designed for full control over the wet/dry blend, Magma Springs features input and output gain adjustment, stereo width control, and a 2-band EQ for sculpting the reverb tone. Producers Tony Maserati, Dave Pensado, and others are already utilizing Magma Springs’ extensive sound-shaping capabilities.

The plugin is currently available at the introductory price of $39.99. For those seeking vintage spring reverb sounds with modern flexibility, Magma Springs is Waves’ latest offering. As the newest member of the Magma series, it aims to bring both nostalgia and versatility to digital productions.

Watch the plugin in action down below:

Image Credits: Waves.com