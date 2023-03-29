This announcement has been met with excitement and relief from many of their customers who have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the company’s recent decision to move to a subscription-only model.

Waves is a popular provider of audio plugins and software for the music and sound industry. They have been in business for over 25 years and have built a strong reputation for their high-quality products and innovative technology. However, their recent decision to move away from perpetual licenses and offer only subscription-based pricing has caused a stir in the industry.

Many customers have expressed their frustration with the move, citing concerns about the long-term costs of a subscription-based model and the potential loss of access to their software if they are unable to continue paying for it. In response to this backlash, Waves has decided to reverse course and bring back perpetual licenses for its products.

In a statement released on their website, Waves acknowledged the concerns of their customers and explained their decision to bring back perpetual licenses. “Over the past few days, many of you have expressed concerns about our decision to discontinue perpetual plugin licenses and our move to an exclusive plugin subscription model. I would like to start by apologizing for the frustration we have caused many of you, our loyal customers. We understand that our move was sudden and disruptive, and did not sufficiently take into consideration your needs, wishes, and preferences. We are genuinely sorry for the distress it has caused.”

The company also outlined its plans for the future, stating that it will continue to offer both subscription-based and perpetual license options for its products. This move is a welcome one for many of their customers who had been considering switching to other providers due to the company’s recent changes.

The decision by Waves to bring back perpetual licenses is a positive step for the company and its customers. It shows that they are listening to feedback and are committed to providing options that work for everyone. This move is a reminder that customer satisfaction should always be a top priority for any business, and that companies that are willing to listen to their customers are more likely to succeed in the long run.

In conclusion, the decision by Waves to bring back perpetual licenses is a win for their customers and a reminder to other companies that listening to feedback and adapting to the needs of their customers is essential for success. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact the company’s bottom line, but one thing is certain: by putting its customers first, Waves has shown that they are a company that is willing to do what it takes to succeed in the highly competitive software industry.