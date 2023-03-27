Waves will no longer offer individual plugin sales

Waves Audio is known for its high-quality audio plugins used by professionals in the music, film, and gaming industries. The company has been in business for over 25 years and has a large user base that relies on its products for its audio needs.

The subscription model is not a new concept in the software industry. Many companies, including Splice, have already adopted this business model. The move is aimed at providing a more consistent revenue stream for the company and reducing the piracy of its software.

Under the new subscription model, Waves Creative Access, users will have access to all of Waves Audio’s plugins for a monthly or annual fee. The company will offer different subscription tiers to cater to different budgets and needs. The lowest tier, called the Essential subscription, will offer access to over 110 plugins for $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. The highest tier, called the Ultimate subscription, will offer access to over 220 plugins for $29.99 per month or $249.99 per year.

Existing users who have purchased individual plugins from Waves Audio will still be able to use them, and users will continue to receive updates for V14 plugins for the duration of your current Waves Update Plan coverage. Once the coverage expires, it will not be possible to renew, but you can continue to use your plugin/bundle licenses on all systems and host applications that are compatible with the versions you own. Future plugin updates will be available exclusively with Waves Creative Access.

The decision to move to a subscription-only model has been met with criticism from some users who prefer to purchase individual plugins instead of committing to a monthly or annual subscription. Some users also expressed concerns about the cost of the new subscription model and the possibility of being locked into a service they may not need in the future.

In conclusion, Waves Audio’s decision to transition to a subscription-only service is a significant change for the company and its users. The move is aimed at providing a more consistent revenue stream for the company and reducing piracy. While the change has been met with mixed reactions, it remains to be seen how this will affect the company’s user base in the long run.