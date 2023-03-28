Yamaha has released the brand new AG08 live streaming mixer

Voice Changer (CH1) / Amp Sim (CH2) Comp, EQ Reverb, Delay Ducker Maximizer

If that isn’t enough customization, the unit also has six sound pounds, so users can upload their own sound effects to employ within their broadcast. To help with the ease of implementing some of these mixing processes on the fly, the AG08 also includes an expanded foot switch functionality.

Beyond the outward controls, the new mixer also includes a comprehensive controller app as well to help create the perfect balance and sound for any broadcast. Complete with access to EQ, compression, and amp simulators for the two mic inputs, users can also stream in mono or stereo, and the signal from the computer can be assigned over the USB to channels 3 to 8.

Overall this is a powerful machine with plenty of features and design meant for the modern age of live streaming and digital broadcasts. As the digital landscape grows, the Yamaha AG08 should be considered by any production team making a name for themselves via live streaming.