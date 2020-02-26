Search

 

 

News

Bollywood Record label T-Series shamelessly rips off TroyBoi’s classic ‘Do You?’

In a video recently shared by various Bollywood stars on social media regarding an upcoming Bollywood movie titled ‘Baaghi 3’ the soundtrack used is supposedly a complete rip off TroyBoi ‘s song ‘Do You?‘ which was recently re-released on OWSLA last year.

TroyBoi took to his Instagram to highlight that he hadn’t given the rights for its use and hence is all set to file a lawsuit against T-Series. This isn’t the first time when T-Series has been in the limelight for the wrong reasons. The forgery is quite evident in the track as the rhythm, the melody and the vocals all have the same flow as TroyBoi’s original. The video shared by Bollywood stars received a lot of backlash from people who highlighted that TroyBoi deserves to be credited for the song and not T-Series. A few people also pointed out that the thumbnail of both the videos was identical. However, there has been no official statement from T-Series or Bollywood stars as of yet.

‘Do You?’ by Troy Boi was first released back in 2015 and received a lot of love from the electronic music community worldwide thanks to the immensely creative and unique arrangement. Last year it was re-released on Skrillex’s label OWSLA. Have a listen to both the versions and you will pretty comfortably be able to tell the similarities between the two.



