Alesso & DubVision – One Last Time

By Lewis Partington 1

When you think of dreams collaborations, you never really imagine that they will come true. Often people ask for Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman and Third Party to collab, CamelPhat and Fisher to do something together, and even Armin van Buuren and Tiësto to drop something for 2020. However, the dreams of many have come true as progressive house legends DubVision have teamed up with the Swedish prog prince Alesso to drop an insane track by the name of ‘One Last Time‘.

With the track being played for a long time now as an ID on tour by Alesso it only recently received a name, and the countdown began until the release date. ‘One Last Time‘ combines the melodic genius of the artists with the bliss and beauty within their releases upon which they are so widely known. Though the drop is not a typical big EDM festival-type drop, it certainly is packed with the energy that you would expect from two of progressive house’s greatest artists. The vocal sits nicely atop the simple yet vibrant instrumental that drives the track, and contributes to what is a truly stunning release. The track dropped on the label ‘10:22PM‘, the home of a lot of Alesso’s recent releases.

You can listen to the this incredible track from Alesso and DubVision titled ‘One Last Time‘, and let us know your thoughts on this progressive masterpiece.