Claptone & Mylo – Drop The Pressure

By Barbara Potrc 10

German house DJ and producer Claptone has teamed up with the Scottish electro phenomenon Mylo and together they delivered a reimagined banger called ‘Drop The Pressure’, released via Different Recordings and based on Mylo’s 2005 classic. The track follows Claptone’s hit remix of Michael Kiwaunka‘s ‘You Ain’t The Problem’ and Mark Ronson‘s ‘Don’t Leave Me Lonely’, which were released in the previous months.

Claptone and Mylo are setting the tone for the summer festival season 2020 with ‘Drop The Pressure’. It is a groovy, funky house track, with an interesting bassline, long buildup and energetic drop. The beat of the song is really catchy and makes you want to dance, so it will be perfect for those long, hot summer nights out on the dance floor. Here is what Claptone says about the track:

“I’ve always had a weak spot for music that has a real physical impact – when you put it on, it urges you to move, dare I say that ‘Drop The Pressure’ is a perfect example of a house track that you simply can’t resist: too funky not to trigger a physical reaction. I’m not only talking about the obvious workout or gym motivator – no, ‘Drop The Pressure’ is far more powerful than that. While in the library or at a funeral, I felt my blood swirling and my spine tingling – I must dance to this! The uncontrollable sensation! I know you know that feeling too.”

Next to fresh music, the German artist just made another announcement, that being his return to Pacha Ibiza this summer with his ‘The Masquerade’ residency, set for Saturday nights. After a massive first season on the magic island, which hosted A-list artists such as MK, Diplo, Purple Disco Machine, Duke Dumont, Kerri Chandler, Basement Jaxx and many more, Claptone brings his mind blowing event concept, back to Pacha Ibiza for a second season this summer, starting the madness on May 23rd, with the weekly run of parties.

Stream ‘Drop The Pressure’ below and don’t forget to grab your tickets for one of the hottest house club nights at Pacha Ibiza this summer.