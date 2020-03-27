Deadmau5 teases new music from his BSOD alias

By Lakshay Bhagtani 2

A couple of weeks after releasing the remixed album for Satrn / Coasted / Fall, the Canadian star DJ and producer Deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) has teased new music from his legendary alias BSOD. As a matter of fact, the alias was formed in 2005 alongside the record producer and software engineer Steve Duda, popularly known as the creator of the widely used VST plugin Serum from Xfer records.

From his Instagram post, we now know that this latest release from BSOD titled “now way, get real” will be out on 10th April via Joel’s record label mau5trap, almost six years after their last track “Tilt,” that hit the charts in 2014. Starting off this side project more than a decade ago with some parody-based tracks called “This is the Hook” and “This is also the Hook,” the duo went on to top the beatport charts with some of their unorthodox yet super hit tracks. Since then, they have come a long way.

A lot was anticipated from deadmau5 during this quarantine period and he is certainly living up to the expectations. It would be interesting to see what’s next for his fans as we all are anxiously waiting for some live stream announcements from mau5trap.

In the meantime, check out the remixes from deadmau5′ three latest tracks –