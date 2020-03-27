Eric Prydz surprises his fans with personal facetime calls

By Lakshay Bhagtani

It’s quite clear that the coronavirus outbreak has had a deep impact on the electronic music industry. But all the artists involved are trying their level best to keep us all engaged and entertained during this troubling phase. Along with a lot of new releases, some DJ’s have also started streaming their sets live from the studios and their bedrooms. But Eric Prydz took this relief operation to a whole new level as he personally called some of his fans for hour-long facetime calls.

Reaching out to the ravers via Twitter, the Swedish star urged all of them to reply with their phone numbers so that he could interact with them. Turns out that some of the calls even lasted for more than an hour.

Hanging out with my besties. pic.twitter.com/o8R8jcW8Ml — Eric Prydz (@ericprydz) March 23, 2020

Eric Prydz was recently in the headlines after his controversial tweet about the COVID-19 situation. He later had to apologize for his unacceptable comments and all the related tweets were instantly removed. But it seems that the house music veteran is now keen on helping everyone in this crucial battle.

Meanwhile, other producers are coming up with creative ways to keep us occupied. Moreover, check out Beatport’s announcement regarding their 24-hour long live stream for benefit funds.