Flume reveals release date for Toro y Moi collaboration ‘The Difference’

By Juan Llorens 18

Flume returns to grace our ears with his first release of 2020. Coming out on March 11, Flume has teamed up with Toro y Moi to deliver ‘The Difference’. The single will push Flume’s experimental boundaries even further as the track falls under drum and bass. Flume has a fanbase that ranges across many genres making every release highly anticipated. In addition, every release is uniquely paired with eye-catching visuals making it an overall experience.

The Australian artist returned to the scene after a long hiatus in 2019 with his mixtape ‘Hi This Is Flume‘. Since then, he has teased the world with a possible album release in 2020, a festival tour including Coachella and Ultra Miami, and now an experimental single. Toro y Moi takes the vocal lead in ‘The Difference’, with what we expect to be a unique collaboration. Toro y Moi is known for leading the rise of the chillwave movement with singles like ‘So Many Details‘ and ‘Girl Like You‘. We can see why Flume decided to collaborate with the American artist as he embodies a similar style.

Make sure to pre-save ‘The Difference’ here before its release on March 11. Check out the official artwork and announcement down below: