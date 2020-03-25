R3HAB & Gattüso – Creep

By Pol Torà 12

Dutch-Moroccan legendary producer Fadil El Ghoul also known as R3HAB has teamed up with the fast rising New York-based DJ GATTÜSO to present their brand new collaboration called ‘Creep‘. This new song, which is an official cover of one of Radiohead’s signature tracks, is out now on R3HAB’s label CYB3RPVNK.

Since making its flashing debut back in 2018 with his track ‘Who We Are’, Gattüso’s progress has been outstanding. Having released records for labels like Ultra Music, Armada or Enhanced Music, his tracks have surpassed the 70 million streams and he has been charted twice on the top 10 of the Billboard Dance Radio. After receiving support from artists including Tiësto, Galantis or Sam Feldt, the talented producer was adopted by the one and only R3HAB.

The 14th ranked in the DJ Mag top 100 DJs has made him an important part of his label and after releasing several projects this year, one of which included an official remix of Gattüso for R3HAB’s track ‘Flames‘ that almost reached the 2 million streams, both artists decided to come together looking to put out something special. The result couldn’t have been better as this new record ‘Creep’ has already been included into Spotify’s famous Mint playlist, the first time in the career of the two producers and it has almost reached the 1.5 million streams in less than a week.

‘Creep’ sees elements and the signature sounds of both artists. Getting those angelical vocals R3HAB enjoys and knows how to treat, it sings along the classic track accompanied by refined pads and horns. The track goes along with varied leads and a solid bassline before clashing into a bouncy electro house drop that fits any environment from a party, club, festival as well as listening at home.

Listen to the new track from R3HAB and Gattüso ‘Creep’ below: