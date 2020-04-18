Search

 

 

Fatboy Slim NHS
Fatboy Slim to play a free live show in Brighton for the NHS

The English mega legend Fatboy Slim will be playing a free live show in Brighton for the NHS workers only to thank them for the amazing work they are displaying during these difficult times. This iconic show is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 28th October 2020 at the Brighton Centre.

The National Health Service (NHS) is the public healthcare system in the UK that is being responsible of handling all the coronavirus cases and being a key agent to overcome these terrible days we are currently going through. During this outbreak, NHS workers are not only working tirelessly and relentlessly to protect the society, they also have to deal with the difficult tasks of a great number of patients passing away every day. People is well aware of that and that is one of the main reasons why UK citizens are going out to their windows, balconies and gardens every day at the so-called in social media ‘Thank You Hour‘ to give a huge round of applause to honour and support them during this battle against the pandemic.

Now, it has been several DJs the ones stepping up to raise money in any ways or making solidary livestream for those in need. However, the one and only Fatboy Slim has been the first one on tributing the NHS army giving scheduling a show for them only this next October. The show that is titled ‘NHS: I Have To Praise You Like I Should’ that is making a word game with the lyrics of the artist’ mega known track from 1999 and later reworked by Fedde Le Grand in 2009 ‘Praise You‘. The Fatboy Slim NHS party is described as a “party for all NHS and blue light staff to say thank you”.

If you’re wondering how the eligibility is limited to, the ticket description state ‘Any staff that work within the hospital or frontline services will be eligible to apply for tickets. Eligible NHS & frontline staff members are entitled to bring one guest with them. Ticket applications must only be made by the NHS or Frontline member of staff who must bring their valid NHS or Primary Care Trust I.D card’

The ticket sale started yesterday and applications are open here.



