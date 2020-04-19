Search

 

 

Ollie Crowe
Ollie Crowe – Set Me Free

Over the years, Ollie Crowe has consistently been producing quality stuff that has made him one of the most exciting prospects in the electronic music industry right now. Based in Blackpool, UK, he has made quite a reputation for himself, with constant support from top-notch artists like Don Diablo, Steve Aoki, Mike Williams, and Yves V. After getting millions of streams on his previous releases, his latest single called Set Me Free is set to be a jaw-dropping record, destined for an insane amount of success.

Popularly known for the effective use of atmospheric elements in his breakdowns and builds, Ollie Crowe has combined his characteristic sounds with some frisky synths and house elements for his latest single. The ambient vocals that drive this single Set Me Free have flawlessly served their purpose. This release as a whole is the perfect addition to his already illustrious discography that includes global hits like Voices (ft. Rich James & NK), Precious Time, and his remixes of Like I Do (Martin Garrix, David Guetta & Brooks) and Jackie Chan (Tiesto & Post Malone).

Released in February, Set Me Free crossed 100,000 streams on Spotify within a few weeks. With the continuous growth in the popularity of his characteristic sounds, Ollie Crowe is set for a remarkable stint in the industry.

