Carnage announces North America’s first drive-in music festival ‘Road Rave’

By Alshaan Kassam 14

As festival organizers across the globe continue to innovate amidst the COVID019 pandemic, Guatemalan-American producer Carnage has taken festival announcements into his own hands. By becoming recognized not only for his festival trap signature, but his world-wide festivals such as his RARE Fest in locations such as New York and even Bangkok. Carnage also continues to make trap and bass history through his dedication to suppport rising producers under his imprint Heavyweight Records. After teasing his Instagram followers regarding a surprise announcement, Carnage will be hosting North America’s first Road Rave which is a drive-in music festival to be held in both Orlando, Florida and Phenoix Arizona. If you are looking to get wild in the comfort of your own car, Carnage has got you covered with an epic festival lineup.

Teaming up with Relentless Beats and Live Nation, Road Rave Arizona taking place on May 30th will be supported by SAYMYNAME, Dr. Fresch B2B Bijou, Paz and a special set by Hulk Gang also known as 4B and Valentino Khan. Additionally, Road Rave Orlanda taking place on June 6th will bring in bass-heavyweights Riot Ten, Blunts & Blondes, Nitti Gritti, and GRAVEDGR. Of course both events will include a hard-hitting set from Carnage himself to ignite the crowd with the utmost energy. The shows itself also include social-distancing rules to follow such as a minimum of two and a maximum of 6 people in each vehicle, face masks to be warned when outside the vehicle and to not sit on top of your own vehicle. With Carnage making history in North America, be sure to check out the official site for more information and grab your tickets here before they are all sold out.

Check out both lineups below and let us know which event you will be attending!

Photo Credits: Rukes.com