Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W & Fedde Le Grand – Clap Your Hands

By Ryan Ford 15

In an unprededented collaboration, DJ Mag’s Number 1 duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have teamed up with the relentless forces of W&W & Fedde Le Grand for an emphatic new big room track “Clap Your Hands”.

The track is designed in true Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike style, creating the top-line with crowd animation in mind. The vocal hook provokes the listener into clapping their hands towards the drop; an uncompromising climax in which we can detect each artists musical style come together seamlessly to get people bouncing on the dance floor.

All three artists appear to have been busy in the studio since they have stopped touring in recent months meaning there are probably twice as many exciting works on the way later in the year. 2020 has already been productive for all involved in “Clap Your Hands”, with the behemoth Belgian duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike recently dropping “Raver Dome” with friend Steve Aoki under their 3 Are Legend alias. W&W have also seen a handful of releases this year collaborating with the likes of Lucas & Steve and Sandro Silva, with “Do It For You” and Wizard Of The Beats” respectively. Meanwhile, Fedde Le Grand has also hit new heights, throwing tracks “1234” with Afrojack and “To The Top” with Marc Benjamin out into the world.

Hopefully we will be able to hear this epic new track played out live very soon as we may start to see things return to normal across the globe in the near future. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike sure know how to party and will be sure to reunite us in signature fashion as soon as live music events are safe enough to ahead once more!

Why don’t you go and check out the massive new collaboration “Clap Your Hands” below!

Image Credit: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike Official Press / W&W Official Press / Fedde Le Grand Official Press