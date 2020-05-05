Father and son recreate Daft Punk’s iconic Alive 2007 stage design using LEGO bricks: Watch

By Ellie Mullins 16

In quarantine, it’s hard to find new ways to keep yourself from going crazy due to boredom or lack of creativity and inspiration. There’s been many virtual events being held lately as a way to try and combat this. With many new sets to listen to and competitions to get involved with, the creative spark is being felt once again. The EDM world is alive more than ever, and now an interesting crossover has been made with EDM and LEGO. The toy company has recently launched a competition where the rules are simple: show off your love of music using LEGO bricks. Certain designs will end up being made into real-life sets that will be available for purchasing, and Patrick Harboun and his son have created an epic entry that certainly captured our attention.

Choosing to show off their passion for music in an epic way, they decided to recreate the iconic Daft Punk Alive 2007 stage design, and it’s extremely accurate. Capturing the essence of the pyramid design that has become one of the most iconic stage designs of all time in music history, they even topped it all off with working LEGO light fixtures for the true affect. Speaking about their love for Daft Punk, Harboun said this:

“My son’s favourite song when he was 1 was Get Lucky (actually it was the only song he was willing to listen, although, to keep our sanity and be allowed to listen to other songs in our life, my wife and I eventually managed to extend his appreciation to the whole Daft Punk discography). Soon Digital Love became a regular bedtime lullaby. Now that my son’s 8 he has transferred the passion to his 4-year-old sister and our family is regularly robot rocking around the world.”

How sweet! Although the competition entry date has passed, you can check out their creation in all of it’s glory below.

Image credit: Patrick Harboun