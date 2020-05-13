Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill (Kryder Edit): Exclusive

By Ryan Ford 20

Following another storming episode of Kryteria Radio, Kryder has arrived with a stunning private edit of Kate Bush‘s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill” together with We Rave You.

The groove master is showing no signs of slowing down having had a insane start to 2020, seeing a handful of emphatic tracks release already this year. This time he has worked his magic with the stunning vocals of the legendary singer-songwriter Kate Bush. Adding a little latin and groove flare in the edit, Kryder has breathed new life into her hit record “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, a track that reached number 3 in the UK singles chart when the Brit would have been just 5 years old. The release will follow up on the success of his “Tu Tambor” Mix for Cato Anaya and RS|AM, his “Afterglow” remix for Grum and his first original of the year “Rusty Trombone”

Kryder has also been busy outside of the studio, throwing out a plethora of live mixes from his home in Ibiza during the lockdown period, even earning himself a residency with Axtone in their on-going “House Party” series. Whats more, he has also revived his old record label Sosumi Records, a platform which has provided platform for many incredible talents to find their way onto the scene. Sosumi will release one track every week from now on for free so keep your eye peeled for those.

If you missed the official final premiere of the “Running Up That Hill” edit be sure to relive the Kryteria Radio x We Rave You episode here. The brand new edit is not the first release Kryder has put out in collaboration with us at We Rave You after we released “STAY” exclusively last year.

Be sure to check out his brand new Kate Bush private edit by Kryder out now exclusively through We Rave You.

Image Credit: Kryder press photo