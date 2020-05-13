Search

 

 

Kryder 2019
Available Now, Exclusive, Genres, Groove House, House, Releases

Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill (Kryder Edit): Exclusive

By
20

Following another storming episode of Kryteria Radio, Kryder has arrived with a stunning private edit of Kate Bush‘s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill” together with We Rave You.

The groove master is showing no signs of slowing down having had a insane start to 2020, seeing a handful of emphatic tracks release already this year. This time he has worked his magic with the stunning vocals of the legendary singer-songwriter Kate Bush. Adding a little latin and groove flare in the edit, Kryder has breathed new life into her hit record “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”, a track that reached number 3 in the UK singles chart when the Brit would have been just 5 years old. The release will follow up on the success of his “Tu Tambor” Mix for Cato Anaya and RS|AM, his “Afterglow” remix for Grum and his first original of the year “Rusty Trombone”

Kryder has also been busy outside of the studio, throwing out a plethora of live mixes from his home in Ibiza during the lockdown period, even earning himself a residency with Axtone in their on-going “House Party” series. Whats more, he has also revived his old record label Sosumi Records, a platform which has provided platform for many incredible talents to find their way onto the scene. Sosumi will release one track every week from now on for free so keep your eye peeled for those.

If you missed the official final premiere of the “Running Up That Hill” edit be sure to relive the Kryteria Radio x We Rave You episode here. The brand new edit is not the first release Kryder has put out in collaboration with us at We Rave You after we released “STAY” exclusively last year. 

Be sure to check out his brand new Kate Bush private edit by Kryder out now exclusively through We Rave You.

Image Credit: Kryder press photo







Tags: , , ,
0

21 year-old dance music fan and podcaster from the UK. Recently graduated with a BA Hons in Radio Production. 5 years experience in sports presentation (audio) working at Bath Rugby, Watford FC and Olympic Park, London. Contact via e-mail.

[email protected]

RELATED POSTS

Available Now, Genres, Groove House, News, Releases

Following 2 years out, the return of Sosumi Records is finally upon us. The home of royalty free music, UK groove master Kryder created Sosumi back in 2014 and since then it has a proven record as one of the finest labels in the scene. Quality and quantity by the bucketload, this incredible label built up quite the following years

Featured, Sponsored

Often it is difficult as an electronic music listener to find a radio station that truly provides the music you want to hear, particularly in the UK. Yes, the likes of BBC Radio 1 and KISS have their fair share of dance music, but stations that are purely dance music are very hard to come by. Today you are in

Featured

It’s been 8 years since We Rave You launched in 2012, which has grown to be one of the biggest and most influential dance music news and media platforms ever since. We are happy to announce that the We Rave You Digital Magazine will be available from Monday, April 20th, 2020, allowing us to report in a whole new format as