Most recently, you dropped your collaboration with Mylo titled ‘Drop The Pressure’. Can you tell us how the collaboration happened?

I’m so proud of the success of that record and the immense feeling it brings to the dance floor, each time that I play it! I’ve always had a weak spot for music that has a real physical impact – when you put it on, it urges you to move. Dare I say that ‚’ Drop The Pressure’ is a perfect example of a house track that you simply can’t resist: too funky not to trigger a physical reaction. I’m not only talking about the obvious workout or gym motivator – no, ‘Drop The Pressure’ is far more powerful than that. One late afternoon, after tending to my garden, I turned on the machines in my home studio and began fiddling about playfully. It came to me very quickly, in a wave of energy.