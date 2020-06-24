Search

 

 

Claptone discusses ‘Drop The Pressure’, live shows and what’s next for his career: Exclusive

German masked mogul Claptone has not only branded himself in a unique and successful way, but his music has reached millions of people across the entire world over the years. Specialising in the house and tech house genres, he’s one of the most unique and exciting artists in the music industry, and there’s no one quite like him. Getting millions of streams on each track he releases is easy when he constantly releases addictive tune after addictive tune, and with his mystery identity to go with it all, he’s got the full package when it comes to entertainment. If you’ve ever been to a Claptone show, you’ll know the energy is purely electrifying. Wanting to get an insight as to what he’s been up to lately, we caught up with him for a discussion.

Most recently, you dropped your collaboration with Mylo titled Drop The Pressure. Can you tell us how the collaboration happened? 

I’m so proud of the success of that record and the immense feeling it brings to the dance floor, each time that I play it! I’ve always had a weak spot for music that has a real physical impact – when you put it on, it urges you to move. Dare I say that ‚’ Drop The Pressure’ is a perfect example of a house track that you simply can’t resist: too funky not to trigger a physical reaction. I’m not only talking about the obvious workout or gym motivator – no, ‘Drop The Pressure’ is far more powerful than that. One late afternoon, after tending to my garden, I turned on the machines in my home studio and began fiddling about playfully. It came to me very quickly, in a wave of energy.

How does it feel knowing that the track has been at the number one spot on Beatport for four consecutive weeks? Did you expect the massively positive reaction it’s gotten from the industry and fans alike?

I knew once I finished it that I really liked it. The rest is history.

