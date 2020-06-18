Regularly dubbed as the ‘Disney World of EDM festivals’, Tomorrowland has well and truly earned its spot on top of the leading festivals list, along with Ultra Miami and EDC Las Vegas. When you think of Tomorrowland, you think of the insane line-ups that they pull out of the bag every year and, of course, their beyond impressive stage designs that change every year to fit each intricate and detailed theming. It’s hard to picture it now without their hundreds of thousands of worldwide visitors, but even Tomorrowland started from humble beginnings.

Little did the people of Boom, Belgium know that 2005 was going to be a year that would change everything. Touching base at the iconic recreation area and venue De Schorre, there really wasn’t much to show off back then but even still, they had a line-up that is still on par with their most recent additions. Artists like Armin van Buuren and David Guetta have been regulars right from the start along with acts like Justice, Coone and Ferry Corsten also playing, and it proves that even though the quality of their stages has gone up, their lineups have been massive from the start. With a mainstage that looks smaller than the current small stages at the event right now, it feels extremely weird to say that now, but that used to be the reality for a once small local event just starting up.